Indica 510 Vape Cartridge 1g

by Twd.

About this product

This 510-threaded vape cartridge features Twd. IndicaTM cannabis.This product contains the terpene beta-caryophyllene, known to contribute to the aroma and flavours of cloves and hops. Terpineol and Limonene terpenes are also found in this product, responsible for the sweet notes found in fruits like apples, lemons and oranges. Each 1ml cartridge contains 830mg of THC, just screw in a 510-threaded battery and it’s ready to use.

About this brand

Twd. provides everyday cannabis consumers with the essentials they’re looking for, including affordability, high-THC potencies, and understandable language. Why? Because we believe that choosing the right cannabis should be easy on the consumer and their wallet. It’s that simple. - Flower - Pre Rolls - Oils - Vape - Edibles

