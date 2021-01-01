Indica 510 Vape Cartridge 1g
by Twd.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
This 510-threaded vape cartridge features Twd. IndicaTM cannabis.This product contains the terpene beta-caryophyllene, known to contribute to the aroma and flavours of cloves and hops. Terpineol and Limonene terpenes are also found in this product, responsible for the sweet notes found in fruits like apples, lemons and oranges. Each 1ml cartridge contains 830mg of THC, just screw in a 510-threaded battery and it’s ready to use.
About this brand
Twd.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.