About this product

These naturally strawberry-flavoured, cannabis-infused soft chews are made using sativa-dominant cannabis distillate and other simple ingredients. With five soft chews per pack, each soft chew contains 2 mg of THC, offering a discreet and dosable cannabis experience. The effects of this product can be felt within 30 minutes to 2 hours. Instructions: Consume one soft chew, then wait until you feel its effects before deciding whether or not to take another.