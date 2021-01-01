 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sativa and Strawberry Soft Chews 10mg 5-pack

Sativa and Strawberry Soft Chews 10mg 5-pack

by Twd.

Twd. Edibles Candy Sativa and Strawberry Soft Chews 10mg 5-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

These naturally strawberry-flavoured, cannabis-infused soft chews are made using sativa-dominant cannabis distillate and other simple ingredients. These naturally strawberry-flavoured, cannabis-infused soft chews are made using sativa-dominant cannabis distillate and other simple ingredients. With five soft chews per pack, each soft chew contains 2 mg of THC, offering a discreet and dosable cannabis experience. The effects of this product can be felt within 30 minutes to 2 hours. Instructions: Consume one soft chew, then wait until you feel its effects before deciding whether or not to take another.

About this brand

Twd. is Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. When you want high quality at a good price, look for Twd.

