Twd. Sativa pre-rolls use an assortment of THC-dominant strains to create a rolled and ready-to-use product. Where you find Twd., you’ll find value. Twd. Sativa pre-rolls an assortment of THC-dominant strains to create a rolled and ready-to-use product. All Twd. products are Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. Where you find Twd., you’ll find value. It’s that simple. These Sativa pre-rolls have a very strong THC potency potential and minimal CBD levels. Available in a 1 g format.