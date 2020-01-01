About this product

Twd. is Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. When you want high quality at a good price, look for Twd. Twd. Sativa dried flower is a THC-dominant strain with a THC range of 17-23% and a CBD range of <0.1%. It's that simple. You can get Twd. Sativa dried flower in 3.5 g, 7 g, or 15 g sizes. Twd. Good wd. No extras.