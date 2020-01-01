 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Twd. Sativa

Twd. Sativa

by Twd.

Write a review
Twd. Cannabis Flower Twd. Sativa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Twd. is Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. When you want high quality at a good price, look for Twd. Twd. Sativa dried flower is a THC-dominant strain with a THC range of 17-23% and a CBD range of <0.1%. It's that simple. You can get Twd. Sativa dried flower in 3.5 g, 7 g, or 15 g sizes. Twd. Good wd. No extras.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Twd. Logo
Twd. is Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. When you want high quality at a good price, look for Twd.