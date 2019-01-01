About this product
Argyle oral spray is made with CO2 extract from a greenhouse-grown indica-dominant strain with very strong THC potency, and is formulated with non-GMO peppermint flavored liquid coconut oil. Its eclectic terpene profile (myrcene, found in lemon grass and thyme; linalool, in lavender, mint and cinnamon; caryophyllene, in black pepper and cloves; limonene, in citrus fruits and juniper; and humulene, found in hops and coriander) combine to give it clove-like notes with earthy hints.
