Bakerstreet 510 Cartridge 1g
About this product
Tweed’s 510-threaded vape cartridge featuring the indica-dominant strain Hindu Kush, said to originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range located along the Pakistan and Afghanistan border. This product contains the terpene beta-caryophyllene, known to contribute to the aroma and flavours of cloves and hops. Terpineol and Limonene terpenes are also found in this product, responsible for the sweet notes found in fruits like apples, lemons and oranges. Each 1ml cartridge contains 830mg of THC, just screw in a 510-threaded battery and it’s ready to use.
About this brand
Tweed
About this strain
Hindu Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.
