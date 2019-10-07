Skibeedee on September 19th, 2019

“WHOA!” Definitely not for the beginner, nor the very infrequent smoker; OR, if you’re already inebriated on another substance (alcohol/psychedelics, specifically)—because this strain packs a serious punch. The bud I smoked registered 20%THC, 0.05%CBD, and the following observations come from two separate sessions, via vaping & water-pipe (starting completely sober). It’s strains like this which have made me really embrace vaping, as opposed to more traditional forms of smoking. Using a vape renders a smooth, highly favourable hit. You can really taste/smell the citrus notes. I used a PAX 3, with the ½ hit chamber accessory, and got 5 nice hits, on the BOOST setting. Immediately hit very hard, and was extremely stoned for about 50minutes. Mind was very relaxed, with no feelings of paranoia, or anxiety. Physical activity was dramatically reduced—I was melted to my couch for a good 2 ½ hours before I felt like getting up. Using the water-pipe produced similar effects, with the obvious note that it produced a much, much higher stone, initially. Expect to feel very light-headed, for approximately 40-60 seconds after clearing that first bowl. I would recommend this for: - sleep issues - migraines - inducing hunger - pain relief - meditation - sitting around a campfire - binge-watching TV/Movies - first-person video games - smoking with less than 3-4 people Will purchase again