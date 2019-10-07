15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD
The Bakerstreet cultivar is an indica-dominant THC strain. Its dense and deep green buds are highlighted with ochre-hued pistils and covered with trichomes. Terpinolene is the terpene which gives this strain its scent of juniper.
Did you know? Cramming street names into one word is the way of the future.
Tweeds Bakerstreet is similar to the nice Kosher Kush from DNA genetics (also grown by Tweed) that i had. Similar in that its a decently potent and strong indica ! This one differs from Kosher Kush in that its not as strong and there is no heavy presence of bergamotene or early grey tea. But instead, this does kind of taste like gin / juniper berries !
Skibeedee
on September 19th, 2019
“WHOA!”
Definitely not for the beginner, nor the very infrequent smoker; OR, if you’re already inebriated on another substance (alcohol/psychedelics, specifically)—because this strain packs a serious punch. The bud I smoked registered 20%THC, 0.05%CBD, and the following observations come from two separate sessions, via vaping & water-pipe (starting completely sober).
It’s strains like this which have made me really embrace vaping, as opposed to more traditional forms of smoking. Using a vape renders a smooth, highly favourable hit. You can really taste/smell the citrus notes. I used a PAX 3, with the ½ hit chamber accessory, and got 5 nice hits, on the BOOST setting. Immediately hit very hard, and was extremely stoned for about 50minutes.
Mind was very relaxed, with no feelings of paranoia, or anxiety. Physical activity was dramatically reduced—I was melted to my couch for a good 2 ½ hours before I felt like getting up.
Using the water-pipe produced similar effects, with the obvious note that it produced a much, much higher stone, initially. Expect to feel very light-headed, for approximately 40-60 seconds after clearing that first bowl.
I would recommend this for:
- sleep issues
- migraines
- inducing hunger
- pain relief
- meditation
- sitting around a campfire
- binge-watching TV/Movies
- first-person video games
- smoking with less than 3-4 people
Will purchase again
John117
on September 18th, 2019
Bakerstreet is smooth without any strong odor. It has high THC and aromas of citrus, rose and juniper. For pain relief relaxation and sleep it is great, it also helps your appetite. Do not come down this street if you are looking for a wild ride with fireworks and psychedelic trips. If that is what you want you will be disappointed and should try something else. I have degenerative disk disease with chronic pain making it impossible to sleep. Bakerstreet does what I need. It starts out like a warm wave that flows through me from head to toe. Then m face starts to tingle and I feel mildly amused with the occasional urge to laugh at nothing. I then start to relax and sink into whatever peace of furniture is handy, In fact I feel like I could morph into a kitchen sink. I then only want to be, not caring about anything. This is where the heavy sleepiness kicks in. Sweet Dreams!
Bakerstreet is a variety of Hindu Kush grown by Canadian LP Tweed. It is a pure indica with origins in the Hindu Kush mountain range. The subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma of Bakerstreet induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders. Its heavy body effects make it a top strain to help you relax and unwind at the end of a long day.
