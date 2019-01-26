 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Bakerstreet Oil

Bakerstreet Oil

by Tweed

Skip to Reviews
2.52
Tweed Concentrates Ingestible Bakerstreet Oil

Learn More

About this product

Hey look, we took our very own Bakerstreet, an indica-dominant THC strain, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Pretty cool, right? Our oils are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t. One spray = 2.5 mg of THC. REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.

2 customer reviews

2.52

write a review

Chillonhill

Its enjoyable need about 10 sprays for a bit of a buzzz. Earthy taste lasts several hours. Mine too the spray nozzle was not working well. Sprays crooked or first few are dribbing out onto bottle. Bit pump.pump pump then after 1 or 2 t hey better. I would maybe not buy again because the last 2 bottles were not spraying properly.

from Tweedon January 30th, 2019

Hi, Chill. Thanks for the review and feedback. Sorry to hear you ran into what sounds like faulty spray bottles. We'd love to hear more about this so we can log it and work towards avoiding these issues in the future. If you wish, could you send us the lot number and roughly when/where you bought it? Send it to us in an email to hi@tweed.com. Thanks again for taking the time.

jezzi71

While I love the taste and the results, the spray nozzle is not working and most of the product is/was wasted. With the no return policies it was a waste of $100 for the larger bottle

from Tweedon January 7th, 2019

Hi, jezzi71. Thanks for reaching out. We're glad you love the taste & effects, but definitely don't like that the bottle didn't work for you. Can you get in touch with our team at either hi@tweed.com or +1 833-818-9333? We'd like to chat more with you about this and see what we can do. If you email us, take a photo or two of the jar upright and of the cap so we can see what happened with it. Thanks, hope to hear from you soon.

About this strain

Bakerstreet

Bakerstreet

Bakerstreet is a variety of Hindu Kush grown by Canadian LP Tweed. It is a pure indica with origins in the Hindu Kush mountain range. The subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma of Bakerstreet induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders. Its heavy body effects make it a top strain to help you relax and unwind at the end of a long day. 

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.