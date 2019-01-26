Chillonhill
on January 26th, 2019
Its enjoyable need about 10 sprays for a bit of a buzzz. Earthy taste lasts several hours. Mine too the spray nozzle was not working well. Sprays crooked or first few are dribbing out onto bottle. Bit pump.pump pump then after 1 or 2 t hey better. I would maybe not buy again because the last 2 bottles were not spraying properly.
from Tweedon January 30th, 2019
Hi, Chill. Thanks for the review and feedback. Sorry to hear you ran into what sounds like faulty spray bottles. We'd love to hear more about this so we can log it and work towards avoiding these issues in the future. If you wish, could you send us the lot number and roughly when/where you bought it? Send it to us in an email to hi@tweed.com. Thanks again for taking the time.