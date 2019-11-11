Say Hi to Bakerstreet Pre-Rolls. We took the dense, deep green buds of Bakerstreet - an indica-dominant THC Strain - and made these pre-rolled joints. All of our pre-rolls are artfully prepared using freshly milled flower wrapped in high-quality paper, so they're good to go right out of the tin.
The taste was really great with flavor, smell was also very unique and great and the high was great as well makes you concentrated and in and deep thought but it was horribly rolled so compact that it burned crooked from beginning to end. I recommend the weed individually but not as pre-roll
nathanthewise
on October 10th, 2019
It's a creeper, punchy, not super flavourful, and had a hay smell. Found Bakerstreet to be very uplifting, motivating, made me smile and the high even lasted three hours. Would have been 5 star except the roll job was subpar being mainly shake clogging up the filter but would consider purchasing again. My suggestion have a plan for something to do cause you might end up slightly hyper.
