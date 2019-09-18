 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bakerstreet Seeds - 4 Pack

by Tweed

Tweed Cannabis Seeds Bakerstreet Seeds - 4 Pack

About this product

Bakerstreet is an indica-dominant strain from Tweed. All four seeds are feminized. Bakerstreet from Tweed is a greenhouse-grown indica-dominant strain with very strong THC potency. Its dense, deep green buds are highlighted with orange-hued pistils and covered with trichomes, and the terpinolene in its terpene profile gives it a juniper scent. It’s available in various dried flower sizes.

1 customer review

John117

These seeds are easy to grow for beginners. Every seed in my first pack sprouted into beautiful female plants. They are a strong slightly bushy plan. In my grow box they grow about 3 inches a week on just a 35 watt led. I have also used compact cfl grow lights with similar results. They start to flower at just 2 feet tall and like cooler temps 65 to 75 degrees F. I have found the flowering period to be fairly long in that it takes a long time for the trichomes to turn amber. Having patience to wait however is rewarded with large sticky buds covered in resin. This strain is good because the trim is also covered in resin dripping trichomes which make excellent oil, BONUS! My plants average 2- 3 feet tall and 2 feet around making them great for small grow boxes. They do not stink as bad as most strains with an aroma of oranges mixed with roses and juniper. I can grow 2 plants in a 30 by 24 inch space and get 70 grams not including trim. They can be grown in soil, hydro or aeroponics. The total grow time is between 15 and 16 weeks. Allow 2 weeks for drying and 4 weeks for curing before smoke/vaping. Great for pain and sleep/relaxation, not a party herb.

About this brand

Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.