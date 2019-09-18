John117 on September 18th, 2019

These seeds are easy to grow for beginners. Every seed in my first pack sprouted into beautiful female plants. They are a strong slightly bushy plan. In my grow box they grow about 3 inches a week on just a 35 watt led. I have also used compact cfl grow lights with similar results. They start to flower at just 2 feet tall and like cooler temps 65 to 75 degrees F. I have found the flowering period to be fairly long in that it takes a long time for the trichomes to turn amber. Having patience to wait however is rewarded with large sticky buds covered in resin. This strain is good because the trim is also covered in resin dripping trichomes which make excellent oil, BONUS! My plants average 2- 3 feet tall and 2 feet around making them great for small grow boxes. They do not stink as bad as most strains with an aroma of oranges mixed with roses and juniper. I can grow 2 plants in a 30 by 24 inch space and get 70 grams not including trim. They can be grown in soil, hydro or aeroponics. The total grow time is between 15 and 16 weeks. Allow 2 weeks for drying and 4 weeks for curing before smoke/vaping. Great for pain and sleep/relaxation, not a party herb.