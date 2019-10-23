 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Tweed

15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD The Balmoral strain is a THC-dominant hybrid that is a variety of UK Cheese. Its forest green buds are complemented by orange pistils. Caryophyllene is the terpene which gives this strain’s aroma spicy notes. Did you know? Balmoral is actually pronounced BAHL-more-ull. Don’t worry, we’re still having a hard time with it too.

herb_lover

Method: joint. Easy-smoking, like a fine cigar. Vague hints of earth and pine mixed with — do I smell cattle?—okay cheese then. A lot of cows around Smiths Falls area. (It’s a mooo-t point. Did you know that Louis Armstrong grew pot in his back yard, fertilized with chicken droppings? True story. It actually has an indescribably refined taste, worthy of Princesses and Kings. After half an hour you’ll realize you’ve been staring at the wall for far too long, although there is an initial kick after the first toke as well. It’s strong enough that writing (like this review) can be tricky. You could easily say something embarrassing or idiotic. But, you don’t get that paranoid, red-eyed, kind of effect either. Safe for socializing, although you’ll likely be a bit “distant” or just plain boring. Your girlfriend might leave you, but you’ll be too buzzed to care.

DopeMang

Very High Output when pressed into Rosin. Super smooth high. Not too weak, not too strong. Perfect for anxiety, depression and to get motivation throughout the day. Sativa effect kicks in at first and the indica effect creeps in without you knowing. Earthy, Mossy smell is up to your taste buds, but when pressed it takes that away. Not too harsh to smoke. I would put this strain in my top 10.

Balmoral is a variety of UK Cheese grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. It carries the classic skunky blue cheese aroma that has given the Cheese strains their global reputation. The relaxing yet balanced effects of Balmoral help keep nausea and pain at bay while keeping stress and anxiety to minimum.

Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.