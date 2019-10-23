herb_lover
on October 23rd, 2019
Method: joint. Easy-smoking, like a fine cigar. Vague hints of earth and pine mixed with — do I smell cattle?—okay cheese then. A lot of cows around Smiths Falls area. (It’s a mooo-t point. Did you know that Louis Armstrong grew pot in his back yard, fertilized with chicken droppings? True story. It actually has an indescribably refined taste, worthy of Princesses and Kings. After half an hour you’ll realize you’ve been staring at the wall for far too long, although there is an initial kick after the first toke as well. It’s strong enough that writing (like this review) can be tricky. You could easily say something embarrassing or idiotic. But, you don’t get that paranoid, red-eyed, kind of effect either. Safe for socializing, although you’ll likely be a bit “distant” or just plain boring. Your girlfriend might leave you, but you’ll be too buzzed to care.