smash10101 on June 30th, 2019

This is the perfect strain for beginners. Its smells more woody than skunky and smoked the same. This is my husband's favorite by far. For me, I don't like it as much for practical reasons. It's a bitch to grind (it's not so much that it has lots of stems like one user said, more like the leaves have tough veins compared to other strains that just don't want to grind), It is also not my go-to as it is what it advertises - lower potency, so I have to do 2 full bowls to get decently high (and I am a lazy MOFO and hate reloading especially when it's a longer prep). So not deal breakers for most people, just enough of one for me. Effects are wonderful. Light, giggly, super relaxed, and anything on TV is amazing when on this stuff. Super soft body high that just makes you melt into a puddle of happy fluffy goop. Very hard to go overboard on this one, and no anxiety issues, so definately choose this one if you want to introduce a friend to the green life.