Citrus C-Land Vape Pen
About this product
An all-in-one disposable vape pen featuring C-Land; a sativa-dominant strain from your friends at Tweed. This product’s citrus flavours come from a terpene profile that includes limonene, found in fruits such as lemons, oranges, grapefruits and other citrus fruits. This all-in-one vape pen with a very strong THC potency potential is a 0.3ml fill and contains 83% THC. It is made up of nothing more than cannabis distillate and naturally derived terpenes. Easy to use and ready to go when you are.
About this brand
Tweed
About this strain
Candyland
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
