Sativa

Citrus C-Land Vape Pen

by Tweed

About this product

An all-in-one disposable vape pen featuring C-Land; a sativa-dominant strain from your friends at Tweed. This product’s citrus flavours come from a terpene profile that includes limonene, found in fruits such as lemons, oranges, grapefruits and other citrus fruits. This all-in-one vape pen with a very strong THC potency potential is a 0.3ml fill and contains 83% THC. It is made up of nothing more than cannabis distillate and naturally derived terpenes. Easy to use and ready to go when you are.

About this brand

Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.

About this strain

Candyland

Candyland
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

