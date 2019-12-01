from Tweed on January 22nd, 2019

Hi, North. Interesting review. We appreciate you taking the time to share your personal experience with this strain. Cannabis is always trial and error, and this is a good example of how. Important to remember that sativa strains, especially more wakeful and energetic ones like this one (those that have terpenes like pinene and limonene) aren't gonna be great options for sleep. You've also gotta be more careful about how much you're dosing. Stronger strains are going to have proportionally stronger effects, the more you ingest. You'd want to find more indica-leaning ones that are dominant in myrcene and which are better suited for sleep, and start lower with dosage, gradually building up as necessary. A lot of a strain like Donegal is definitely gonna be more likely to keep you awake and your mind racing. Next time try something more indica-dominent and that has CBD in it, maybe Argyle for example. Hope this helps.