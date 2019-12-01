17-27% THC | <0.1% CBD
Say Hi to the Donegal strain. This THC-dominant sativa has terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene and pinene to thank for its subtle scents of hops, cloves and pine.
I received 3.5 grams of dried out bud. Didn't need a grinder for it because it crumbled as soon as I handled it. Also lots of dust in the container. I was able to collect up enough to vape and it impaired my sleep hours and hours later and made me extremely paranoid. I expected more from Tweed and didn't expect a bunch of dried out bud and dust. As for the effects the bud had on me, that's just my experience and nothing to do with Tweed.
NorthIce18
on January 16th, 2019
I found taking medium to high doses of this strain to impair concentration and contribute to poor sleep. Seems to really decrease REM sleep, leading to dark circles under eyes.
from Tweedon January 22nd, 2019
Hi, North. Interesting review. We appreciate you taking the time to share your personal experience with this strain. Cannabis is always trial and error, and this is a good example of how. Important to remember that sativa strains, especially more wakeful and energetic ones like this one (those that have terpenes like pinene and limonene) aren't gonna be great options for sleep. You've also gotta be more careful about how much you're dosing. Stronger strains are going to have proportionally stronger effects, the more you ingest. You'd want to find more indica-leaning ones that are dominant in myrcene and which are better suited for sleep, and start lower with dosage, gradually building up as necessary. A lot of a strain like Donegal is definitely gonna be more likely to keep you awake and your mind racing. Next time try something more indica-dominent and that has CBD in it, maybe Argyle for example. Hope this helps.
DickySimms
on January 16th, 2019
My favourite legal weed so far. Price wise, it's fine. A little more than you could pay, but you get quality and effectiveness in return. Strong. Will stand over even the strongest tolerances. Nice active high, didn't put you to sleep, but did put you at ease. Strong sativa high, smooth smoke, good flowers and busted up nice. Exactly the kind of thing I was hoping for from professional weed.
from Tweedon January 22nd, 2019
Hi again, Dicky. What can we say? We love your love. We're glad you've enjoyed the products you've tried from us. We like em' too. This one is a great strain, and it definitely packs a punch. For those with lower tolerances, probably best to start low and go slow. Thanks for taking the time to share this review.
Donegal is a variety of Chemdawg grown by Canadian LP Tweed. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is potent but will still allow you to maintain your typical routine. The flavors of Donegal are a mix of citrus and pungentdiesel notes that give way to the heady effects that are first felt around the crown of your head and provide an uplifted mood and a rush of creativity.
