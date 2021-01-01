Green Cush Pre-Rolls
by TweedWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
21-27% THC | <1% CBD Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls are evenly milled, and machine rolled for a consistent burn. Each is made from quality whole-bud Green Cush, a sativa-dominant strain with high THC potency potential with buds that are dense and covered in trichomes, Green Cush is said to be a cross of '89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 and an Afghani Landrace strain. The sweet aromas come from a dominant Limonene terpene profile, also found in lemons and oranges and balanced with skunky, diesel notes from β-Caryophyllene and Humulene. Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls come in resealable, recyclable packaging, and are ready to go when you are.
About this brand
Tweed
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Green Crack is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.