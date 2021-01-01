 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Green Cush Pre-Rolls
Sativa

Green Cush Pre-Rolls

by Tweed

Write a review
Tweed Cannabis Pre-rolls Green Cush Pre-Rolls
Tweed Cannabis Pre-rolls Green Cush Pre-Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

21-27% THC | <1% CBD Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls are evenly milled, and machine rolled for a consistent burn. Each is made from quality whole-bud Green Cush, a sativa-dominant strain with high THC potency potential with buds that are dense and covered in trichomes, Green Cush is said to be a cross of '89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 and an Afghani Landrace strain. The sweet aromas come from a dominant Limonene terpene profile, also found in lemons and oranges and balanced with skunky, diesel notes from β-Caryophyllene and Humulene. Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls come in resealable, recyclable packaging, and are ready to go when you are.

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Green Crack is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review