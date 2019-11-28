Clewlis
on November 28th, 2019
Absolutely amazing. Currently my favorite strain, very cool looking flower as well, I would describe it but I smoked all of it before I could really check it out the whole way haha, but this is an amazing strain with a gentle Garden flower vibe. I will be purchasing this again. The one complaint is my joint kept going out.
from Tweedon December 3rd, 2019
Hi, Clewis. Thanks for sharing your experience. So great. All we know is that we want to live in a constant state of "garden flower vibe" and if Herringbone takes you there, it's a win. We're so happy you liked it.