TeamScienceOttawa on June 3rd, 2019

"A hybrid strain that contains little-to-no CBD. Its often dense, chunky buds..." No sh*t! Decided to try some new strains this week and grabbed 3.5g of Harringbone. Upon opening the very nice looking package I was pleasantly surprised to see a collecting of the most beautiful looking popcorn buds I've ever seen. One of them literally looked like a flower, a beautiful dark green (with hints of purple) flower bud sprinkled with trichomes much like frost on a chilly fall morning. Detected a slightly floral scent and smoking provided a nice balanced high. The only issue is that I did have to keep relighting the joint. but as best as I can tell this was not due to any problem with how it was cured and I do look forward to trying this again.