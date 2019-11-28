 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Herringbone

by Tweed

About this product

15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD Herringbone is a hybrid strain that contains little-to-no CBD. Its often dense, chunky buds are typically highlighted with a purple hue or a strong, verdant green aesthetic. Though its name may indicate a fishy history, there’s nothing ocean-related in terms of Herringbone’s caryophyllene-fueled aroma with notes of cloves. Did you know? A common tweed pattern, “Herringbone” gets its name due to its similarities to that of a herring fish skeleton.

Clewlis

Absolutely amazing. Currently my favorite strain, very cool looking flower as well, I would describe it but I smoked all of it before I could really check it out the whole way haha, but this is an amazing strain with a gentle Garden flower vibe. I will be purchasing this again. The one complaint is my joint kept going out.

from Tweedon December 3rd, 2019

Hi, Clewis. Thanks for sharing your experience. So great. All we know is that we want to live in a constant state of "garden flower vibe" and if Herringbone takes you there, it's a win. We're so happy you liked it.

TeamScienceOttawa

"A hybrid strain that contains little-to-no CBD. Its often dense, chunky buds..." No sh*t! Decided to try some new strains this week and grabbed 3.5g of Harringbone. Upon opening the very nice looking package I was pleasantly surprised to see a collecting of the most beautiful looking popcorn buds I've ever seen. One of them literally looked like a flower, a beautiful dark green (with hints of purple) flower bud sprinkled with trichomes much like frost on a chilly fall morning. Detected a slightly floral scent and smoking provided a nice balanced high. The only issue is that I did have to keep relighting the joint. but as best as I can tell this was not due to any problem with how it was cured and I do look forward to trying this again.

from Tweedon June 10th, 2019

Hi, TeamScienceOttawa. Whew, this review is giving us chills and we appreciate you taking the time. It sounds like you had a beautiful encounter with Herringbone, and that Herringbone felt the same way about you. A match made in heaven, some might say.

Ken’s Kush is a potent hybrid cannabis strain bred by Ken Estes that crosses his famous Granddaddy Purple with the equally esteemed OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Together these parents pass on a flavor profile of sweet berries, sour skunk, and grassy earth. Dreamy relaxation pours over the mind and body, helping you feel serene without the sedation typically associated with heavy indica varieties.

About this brand

Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.