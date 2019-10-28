17-27% THC | <0.1% CBD
This indica-dominant THC strain has Afghan ancestry and dense, trichome-rich flowers. The terpene profile tends to lead with myrcene and balances out with notes of clove and pine from caryophyllene and pinene.
Did you know? We could’ve named this strain Lowlands, but Highlands just had a certain ring to it, ya know?
This strain although a little harsh has one of the best relaxed euphoric feeling! The high last for a long time. Vaped it in my pax 3 and holy shit do you ever get all those turps! Such a nice earthly smell to it! Cant get enough of this strain right now!
Sheppard65
on October 10th, 2019
Smoked in pre-rolls and 7 g’s, found it to be worth its price, $13 and $83 respectively. High was nice and mellow, perfect for watching tv and relaxing.
CaptnHeinsight
on September 25th, 2019
Indica dominant afghan landrace eh? Idk about that....., I didn’t really feel the paranoia heavy heavy right off the bat but then it hit me like bricks...absolutely no relaxation from this strain, made me Turn the lights off to just try to relax...Grown my own Afghan landrace before and this stuff is nothing near what I grew out. This high was more like a super potent sativa that one hit was already too much... mind just raced, no relaxation, not really impressed with tweeds products. Poopy genetics, Dope containers lol but that’s about it.... other strains I’ve tried from this company are always bone dry, full of lumber lol, and under weighed. This is the options we have as Canadians for cannabis? from supposedly reputable companies LOL. I grew better than this when I was 11..... people need to start growing their own and cutting out these cruddy LP’s. Take the money you waste at these legal sources and grab yourself the equipment and seeds you need to get yourself the real top quality weed that’s out there. Pop those seeds...Grow your own. If I could do that at 11 y.o anyone can do it.... Sorry tweed, just not living up to basic standards isn’t cool. Go big or go home.
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us.
We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.