CaptnHeinsight on September 25th, 2019

Indica dominant afghan landrace eh? Idk about that....., I didn’t really feel the paranoia heavy heavy right off the bat but then it hit me like bricks...absolutely no relaxation from this strain, made me Turn the lights off to just try to relax...Grown my own Afghan landrace before and this stuff is nothing near what I grew out. This high was more like a super potent sativa that one hit was already too much... mind just raced, no relaxation, not really impressed with tweeds products. Poopy genetics, Dope containers lol but that’s about it.... other strains I’ve tried from this company are always bone dry, full of lumber lol, and under weighed. This is the options we have as Canadians for cannabis? from supposedly reputable companies LOL. I grew better than this when I was 11..... people need to start growing their own and cutting out these cruddy LP’s. Take the money you waste at these legal sources and grab yourself the equipment and seeds you need to get yourself the real top quality weed that’s out there. Pop those seeds...Grow your own. If I could do that at 11 y.o anyone can do it.... Sorry tweed, just not living up to basic standards isn’t cool. Go big or go home.