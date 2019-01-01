About this product
Highlands cannabis oral spray from Tweed is infused with CO2 extract from a greenhouse-grown indica-dominant hybrid strain with Afghan ancestry. It’s formulated with coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil which features an earthy aroma with pine and citrus notes to balance it out. Available in 40 ml bottles, it has very strong THC potency. All oil products sold at OCS.ca are for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.