Highlands Softgels

by Tweed

About this product

Highlands Softgels? Yup. We took Highlands and made these convenient, low-dose softgels with them. Each Highland Softgel was made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required. Available in: 2.5 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel 15 or 60 Softgels per container 10 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel 15 or 60 Softgels per container REMEMBER to START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.

1 customer review

Erbologist

This bud is a classic, expert grown East Coast Sour Diesel. The Softgels are good..but not great. The hight on these (20mg - 2x10 or 8x2.5) is a good high, very EC SourDiesel; however, I felt it came up a bit short. I am testing all caps at 20mg to have a rated experience - so I could just take more. Didnt quite last as long as my front running indica caps - LBS Sunset. Still a good product. For a day time Sativa Cap check out Houndstooth, and DNA Lemonskunk.

About this strain

Afghan Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.

About this brand

Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.