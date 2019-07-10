Highlands Softgels? Yup. We took Highlands and made these convenient, low-dose softgels with them. Each Highland Softgel was made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required.
Available in:
2.5 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
10 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
REMEMBER to START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.
This bud is a classic, expert grown East Coast Sour Diesel. The Softgels are good..but not great. The hight on these (20mg - 2x10 or 8x2.5) is a good high, very EC SourDiesel; however, I felt it came up a bit short. I am testing all caps at 20mg to have a rated experience - so I could just take more. Didnt quite last as long as my front running indica caps - LBS Sunset. Still a good product. For a day time Sativa Cap check out Houndstooth, and DNA Lemonskunk.
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
