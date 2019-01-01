Highlands cannabis softgels from Tweed have very mild THC potency and are made with an indica-dominant strain of Afghani ancestry.
Highlands cannabis softgels are made with CO2 extract from a greenhouse-grown indica-dominant hybrid strain with Afghan ancestry, and formulated with non-GMO liquid coconut oil, gelatin and glycerine. They have very mild THC potency and are available in 15- and 60-capsule bottles.
