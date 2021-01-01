Houndstooth 510 Cartridge 1g
About this product
Tweed’s 510-threaded vape cartridge featuring the sativa-dominant strain C-Land, which is said to be a cross of Grand Daddy Purple and Bay Area Platinum C's. This product contains terpineol and eucalyptol, terpenes known to give off sweet and minty flavours and aromas. The terpene limonene can also be found in this product, responsible for the citrusy notes found in fruits like lemons, limes and oranges. Each 1ml cartridge contains 830mg of THC, just screw it in a 510-threaded battery and it’s ready to use.
About this brand
Tweed
About this strain
Candyland
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
