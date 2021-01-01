 Loading…

Sativa

Houndstooth 510 Cartridge 1g

by Tweed

Houndstooth 510 Cartridge 1g
Tweed Concentrates Cartridges Houndstooth 510 Cartridge 1g

About this product

Tweed’s 510-threaded vape cartridge featuring the sativa-dominant strain C-Land, which is said to be a cross of Grand Daddy Purple and Bay Area Platinum C's. This product contains terpineol and eucalyptol, terpenes known to give off sweet and minty flavours and aromas. The terpene limonene can also be found in this product, responsible for the citrusy notes found in fruits like lemons, limes and oranges. Each 1ml cartridge contains 830mg of THC, just screw it in a 510-threaded battery and it’s ready to use.

About this brand

Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.

About this strain

Candyland

Candyland
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

