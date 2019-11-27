 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Houndstooth

by Tweed

3.027
Tweed Cannabis Flower Houndstooth
Tweed Cannabis Flower Houndstooth

About this product

14-24% THC | <0.1% CBD Houndstooth is a sativa-dominant, THC strain. Its buds have a nice purple hue and possess a complex aroma from the terpenes myrcene, which tends to have a sweet and earthy scent, as well as pinene, which is also found in pine needles. Did you know? Houndstooth (the textile, not the strain) is said to resemble the jagged chompers of a canine. Just a little something for you to chew on.

27 customer reviews

3.027

lorihoffman1

Resistant burn, terrible taste, one of the worst strains I have tried. Mellow high but wouldn't purchase in the future.

Sparksy17

One of my favorites!

from Tweedon November 29th, 2019

You're one of our favorites too, Sparksy17.

Nametagstolen

Dude, c'te shit S'tait bon en esti, parcontre ca goute le cul en tabarnak. Pis ca brule pas pour de la marde.

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.