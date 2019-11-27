lorihoffman1
on November 27th, 2019
Resistant burn, terrible taste, one of the worst strains I have tried. Mellow high but wouldn't purchase in the future.
14-24% THC | <0.1% CBD Houndstooth is a sativa-dominant, THC strain. Its buds have a nice purple hue and possess a complex aroma from the terpenes myrcene, which tends to have a sweet and earthy scent, as well as pinene, which is also found in pine needles. Did you know? Houndstooth (the textile, not the strain) is said to resemble the jagged chompers of a canine. Just a little something for you to chew on.
on November 6th, 2019
One of my favorites!
You're one of our favorites too, Sparksy17.
on October 18th, 2019
Dude, c'te shit S'tait bon en esti, parcontre ca goute le cul en tabarnak. Pis ca brule pas pour de la marde.
