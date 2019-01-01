About this product
We took Houndstooth, our sativa-dominant THC strain, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Not bad, right? Houndstooth Oil is made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t. One spray = 2.5 mg of THC. REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Candyland
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.