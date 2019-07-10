Erbologist
on July 10th, 2019
A killer Sativa. Reminds me of Lemon Skunk high, but a little different. Still very cerebral, creative, and a great cap to take in between DNA Lemon Skunk caps days to keep the week interesting ;). If you read my other cap reviews all being weighted at 20mg dose (2x10 or 8x2.5). This is a must have for your cabinet. My front runner daytime cap is DNA lemon skunk - and top running Indica Cap would be LBS Sunset.
from Tweedon November 8th, 2019
Hi, Erbologist. Couldn't be more thrilled to hear you agree that Houndstooth Softgels are a must-have. Thanks for taking the time to share your thoughts.