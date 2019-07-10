 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Houndstooth Softgels

by Tweed

About this product

Say Hi to Houndstooth Softgels. We took Houndstooth, our sativa-dominant THC strain, and made these discreetly convenient softgels. Our softgels are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required. Available in: 2.5 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel 15 or 60 Softgels per container 10 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel 15 or 60 Softgels per container REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.

Erbologist

A killer Sativa. Reminds me of Lemon Skunk high, but a little different. Still very cerebral, creative, and a great cap to take in between DNA Lemon Skunk caps days to keep the week interesting ;). If you read my other cap reviews all being weighted at 20mg dose (2x10 or 8x2.5). This is a must have for your cabinet. My front runner daytime cap is DNA lemon skunk - and top running Indica Cap would be LBS Sunset.

from Tweedon November 8th, 2019

Hi, Erbologist. Couldn't be more thrilled to hear you agree that Houndstooth Softgels are a must-have. Thanks for taking the time to share your thoughts.

About this strain

Candyland

Candyland
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.