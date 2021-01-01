 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Mango Fizz

Mango Fizz

by Tweed

Write a review
Tweed Edibles Beverages Mango Fizz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Tweed Fizz Mango contains the inspired combination of 5 mg THC and effervescent carbonated water with natural mango flavour. Its tropical floral taste is a perfect balance of sweet with underlying hints of sourness. Chill before serving, and after of course.

About this brand

Tweed Logo
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy.   We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:  Whole flower and pre-rolls  Drinks and edibles  Vapes and vape pens  Oils and softgels 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review