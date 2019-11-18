5-15% THC | 3-13% CBD
The Penelope strain is a hybrid with a balance of CBD and THC. The buds tend to be narrow but dense with bright-coloured pistils. The terpene pinene gives this strain a piney aroma complimented with notes of cloves from the terpene myrcene.
A very good 1:1 Ratio. Very well balanced, good for sleep, but not too strong that it knocks you out. Helps with pain management (arthritis). A+++ in my books.
from Tweedon November 29th, 2019
Hi, FRANKINB3RRY. Thanks for sharing your experience with us. It's great to hear Penelope was a good match for you.
littkekarl
on August 29th, 2019
Penelope is my favorite strain to smoke. She tastes kinda earthy and sweet. I feel like the high doesn't hit you quite like a regular indica or sativa does. Since she's a hybrid, it's a nice balanced high. My body feels a bit relaxed but sounds and sights are even better.
I find she helps any pain I might have, and calms my anxiety down.
I use a vaporizer and it makes the experience even more enjoyable. Highly recommend if you're looking for a strain that will calm you down but won't lock you to the couch. I do feel quite spacy when smoking it though, so she's definitely not a "get work done" kinda strain.
ian4040
on July 17th, 2019
Penelope's only the second softgel I've ever tried, so I only have Houndstooth to compare it to, but what a difference. Houndstooth for whatever reason kicked my butt into tomorrow with just one pill (clearly, I'm a lightweight who doesn't do well with even tiny amounts of a pure Sativa) , but the CBD in this hybrid is just exactly what I need. I wish I could have the experience of smoking it just for comparison but I can't smoke at all. That said, unless Boaty McBoatface comes out in a softgel, this I think will be my go-to. Nice work.
