About this product
Tweed Royal Dankness is a hybrid strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Royal Dankness comes from a cross of Dancehall and Respect strains. Its buds are tight and complemented with an orange hue and dense trichome coverage. Some associate fruity, spicy, and skunky flavours with the Royal Dankness strain.
About this brand
Tweed
About this strain
Royal Highness
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.
