 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Royal Dankness
Hybrid

Royal Dankness

by Tweed

Write a review
Tweed Cannabis Flower Royal Dankness
Tweed Cannabis Flower Royal Dankness

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Tweed Royal Dankness is a hybrid strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Royal Dankness comes from a cross of Dancehall and Respect strains. Its buds are tight and complemented with an orange hue and dense trichome coverage. Some associate fruity, spicy, and skunky flavours with the Royal Dankness strain.

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.

About this strain

Royal Highness

Royal Highness
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review