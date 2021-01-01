 Loading…

Hybrid

Skunk Haze Pre-Rolls

by Tweed

Tweed Cannabis Pre-rolls Skunk Haze Pre-Rolls
Tweed Cannabis Pre-rolls Skunk Haze Pre-Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

8-14% THC | 7-13% CBD Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls are evenly milled, and machine rolled for a consistent burn. Each is made with quality whole-bud Skunk Haze, a hybrid strain with balanced THC and CBD levels. With buds that are dense and coloured with bright pistils, Skunk Haze's dominant α-Pinene and supporting β-Pinene terpene profile gives this strain rich aromas of cedar wood and pine. Along with earthy, citrus notes from Myrcene. Skunk Haze is said to be a cross of Afghani, Colombian, Central South American and Thai/Indian landrace genetics with a CBD cultivar. Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls come in resealable, recyclable packaging, and are ready to go when you are.

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things cannabis. For us, it's about more than just growing seeds into plants. It's about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it's about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.

About this strain

Skunk Haze

Skunk Haze
Terpenes
  Pinene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Skunk Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Skunk and Haze heritage. This strain is appreciated for its medicinal value, and is often used for hash production. Grows are successful both indoors and outdoors, flowering between 9 and 11 weeks.

