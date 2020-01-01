PAX 2 Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer
by PAX
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Go. Bring your Intent to light with the Tokyo Smoke Luma. These sativa dominant pods were thoughtfully curated without the use of carrier oils or vitamin E acetate. “Go” pods are enhanced with ceramic heating technology and feature an energizing yellow mouthpiece so you can easily identify your Intent.
Be the first to review this product.