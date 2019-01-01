About this product
Say Hi to Tweed CBD Softgels. Just like the name implies, these softgels are CBD-dominant and contain little-to-no THC. Each Tweed CBD Softgel contains 20 mg of CBD and are made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil. Tweed CBD Softgels are available in bottles with either 15 or 60 capsules. REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis.
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.