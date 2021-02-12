 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Bad Girl

Bad Girl

by Twenty20 Mendocino

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds Bad Girl
Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds Bad Girl
Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds Bad Girl
Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds Bad Girl

$90.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Bad Girl is the perfect marriage between a heavy hitting kush and the classic GSC. She carries an extremely deep, rich, earthy kush flavor reminiscent of Master Kush but also reeks of jet fuel and mentholatum. She’s a photogenic beauty and usually steals all of the attention in the garden.

About this brand

Twenty20 Mendocino Logo
At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Fri Feb 12 2021
G........0
This strain is awesome if yiu have problems sleeping! Make sure you are home when you smoke it because it hits hard! Also @Leafly you said this can't be found within 100 miles of me but my local dispensary has it so you were wrong.
Sun Nov 10 2019
C........a
Where to begin because I grew and smoked her. Growing she takes abuse well smelling amazingly piney. Dried and cured the buds are super dense and crystaly, super smooth smoke and a very relaxed high very excellent genetics