Bad Girl
$90.00MSRP
Bad Girl is the perfect marriage between a heavy hitting kush and the classic GSC. She carries an extremely deep, rich, earthy kush flavor reminiscent of Master Kush but also reeks of jet fuel and mentholatum. She’s a photogenic beauty and usually steals all of the attention in the garden.
Twenty20 Mendocino
At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.
Fri Feb 12 2021
This strain is awesome if yiu have problems sleeping! Make sure you are home when you smoke it because it hits hard! Also @Leafly you said this can't be found within 100 miles of me but my local dispensary has it so you were wrong.
Sun Nov 10 2019
Where to begin because I grew and smoked her. Growing she takes abuse well smelling amazingly piney. Dried and cured the buds are super dense and crystaly, super smooth smoke and a very relaxed high very excellent genetics