Glue Sniffer
by Twenty20 MendocinoSkip to Reviews
$90.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Glue Sniffer is our take on Original Glue. It’s bigger, it’s louder, it’s more frosty, it’s more gassy, and much more hardy. We started by crossing GG4 with a choice male of one of our flagship strains called The Whip!. We then spent the next few years selectively breeding the offspring with the original GG4. Each time, we went for more trichomes and more gas. The results are amazing.