This is Gorilla glue on a whole other level. These plants are solid producers. While most had a 1:1 ratio on the stretch the 2 that stuck out most had a higher stretch maybe 2:1 with longer internode's that filled in with grenades. The nose on all of them was really nice but one stuck out above all the rest. Extremely heavy gas with a skunky creamy mocha on the nose and flavor to match. One of my favorite strains of 2019.. I wouldn't sleep on these especially if your looking for a new glue for the stable! Highly recommend!!