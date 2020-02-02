 Loading…

Glue Sniffer

by Twenty20 Mendocino

Glue Sniffer is our take on Original Glue. It’s bigger, it’s louder, it’s more frosty, it’s more gassy, and much more hardy. We started by crossing GG4 with a choice male of one of our flagship strains called The Whip!. We then spent the next few years selectively breeding the offspring with the original GG4. Each time, we went for more trichomes and more gas. The results are amazing.

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.

Sun Feb 02 2020
g........o
This is an amazing plant. These things start gassy early in veg. Once they hit about day 18 in flower they started devoloping an explosive amount of trichomes. These ladies had a minimal stretch (50‰) and finished early, one at 6.5 weeks and the other at 7.5 weeks. I ran some ice water hash and got some a good bit of really terpy melt. The flower smokes smooth like a creamy gas. I kept a male that is the loudest plant that I have personally smelled. Thanks for these incredible genetics!
Tue Jan 28 2020
C........0
This is Gorilla glue on a whole other level. These plants are solid producers. While most had a 1:1 ratio on the stretch the 2 that stuck out most had a higher stretch maybe 2:1 with longer internode's that filled in with grenades. The nose on all of them was really nice but one stuck out above all the rest. Extremely heavy gas with a skunky creamy mocha on the nose and flavor to match. One of my favorite strains of 2019.. I wouldn't sleep on these especially if your looking for a new glue for the stable! Highly recommend!!
Sat Nov 09 2019
T........2
Very nosey, amazing fuel smell. Harvested in 8 weeks but could have in 7.5 weeks. Better yields than previous gorilla glue strains. Covered with glass, a real pleasure to grow. Well done.
1 person found this helpful