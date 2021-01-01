 Loading…

Gran Champagne

by Twenty20 Mendocino

Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds Gran Champagne
$90.00MSRP

Gran Champagne is the love child of one of our house favorites, Sour StrawBurieD and the citrusy California bred Sativa, Mimosa. It is a perfect match of a potent squatty, gassy indica and long, tall fruity sativa. Our first test run of these S1 seeds exceeded our expectations. The citrus, strawberry and the gas hit your nose in an eye watering blast. Exceptionally sticky resin glands are prevalent throughout the entire plant from the stock to the tips of the leaves.

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.

