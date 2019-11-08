 Loading…

Hair the Dog

by Twenty20 Mendocino

$90.00MSRP

About this product

Hair of the Dog is a blend of two huge yielding, heavy hitting sativas! We crossed our infamous Glue Sniffer (M) with an extremely frosty Mimosa female we have used in production for the recreational flower market. She exhibits sweet, piney, earthy notes along with the expected gassy fumes from the Glue Sniffer. Expect heavy, frosted nuggets and some quick finishers.

About this brand

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.

Fri Nov 08 2019
c........h
Hair of the Dog is an easy to grow strain. She takes nutrients well and requires little to no training or defoliation. Even in less than optimal outdoor conditions she produced big sweet gassy buds. She will be one of the stinkiest and stinkiest girls in the garden. The rosin I squished was stable and top shelf. The high is smooth and gave me a relaxing, peaceful feeling. HIGH ly recommend this strain for your garden.