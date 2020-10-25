About this product

A direct descendant of the original GSC, The Mendo Cookies is nothing short of phenomenal. She is quite the looker with perfect purple hues and absolute ridiculous resin production. She reeks of baked goods dipped in kerosene with a slight coffee finish. We crafted this version of GSC by carefully selectively breeding our original cultivar for 5+ generations (F5) then backcrossing it with a clone from the original cultivar. The ancestral male started with two of our most sought after strains, The Whip! And Sour Snow. The original GSC was sourced at HPRC (Humboldt Patient Resource Center) in Arcata, CA in 2010 from a rather infamous cultivar that is still available today.