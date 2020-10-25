 Loading…

Mendo Cookies

by Twenty20 Mendocino

5.07
$90.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

A direct descendant of the original GSC, The Mendo Cookies is nothing short of phenomenal. She is quite the looker with perfect purple hues and absolute ridiculous resin production. She reeks of baked goods dipped in kerosene with a slight coffee finish. We crafted this version of GSC by carefully selectively breeding our original cultivar for 5+ generations (F5) then backcrossing it with a clone from the original cultivar. The ancestral male started with two of our most sought after strains, The Whip! And Sour Snow. The original GSC was sourced at HPRC (Humboldt Patient Resource Center) in Arcata, CA in 2010 from a rather infamous cultivar that is still available today.

About this brand

Twenty20 Mendocino Logo
At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.

7 customer reviews

5.07

Thu Jan 30 2020
C........e
Very nice strain to grow, the pheno I had has strong nodes of cookies and cake with a beautiful nug structure that continued to pack on with resin. A very forgiving strain for all levels of growers and did really well in organic soil. Looking forward to growing more of this!
Thu Jan 23 2020
a........s
Top of the line genetics. This flower is amazing. Very smooth and clean smoke to relax at the end of the day. If you’re looking for a strain that checks all of the boxes, then you’ve found the right one. Twenty20 Mendocino slayed it with the Mendo Cookies!