Pre-98 Bubba is a relatively simple strain to grow. Her post vegetative stretch is average to above average. She has a uniform flower structure with dense, trichome oozing flowers that don’t get overly large and moldy like some other phenotypes of Bubba. Under certain conditions she has slight purple tendencies but just enough to paint the leaf tips and calyxes. The yield and flower time is average and on par with most other kush’s in the same family.