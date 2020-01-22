 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Pre-98 Bubba s1
Indica

Pre-98 Bubba s1

by Twenty20 Mendocino

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds Pre-98 Bubba s1
Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds Pre-98 Bubba s1
Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds Pre-98 Bubba s1
Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds Pre-98 Bubba s1

$90.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Pre-98 Bubba is a relatively simple strain to grow. Her post vegetative stretch is average to above average. She has a uniform flower structure with dense, trichome oozing flowers that don’t get overly large and moldy like some other phenotypes of Bubba. Under certain conditions she has slight purple tendencies but just enough to paint the leaf tips and calyxes. The yield and flower time is average and on par with most other kush’s in the same family.

About this brand

Twenty20 Mendocino Logo
At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.

About this strain

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Wed Jan 22 2020
A........e
Currently growing Twenty20 Bubba S1. I have to say I am not easy to impress being a breeder myself. But, the crew knocked this out out the park. Earthy, Dank, rock hard mushy nugs reminiscing back immediately to the early 90's when I first fell in love with Bubba. Great work guys keep em coming!