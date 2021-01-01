 Loading…

SFVOG BX5

by Twenty20 Mendocino

Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds SFVOG BX5
Twenty20 Mendocino Cannabis Seeds SFVOG BX5

$90.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Aficionados and growers alike love one of the most renowned cultivars in the OG Kush family, SFVOG. She is pure gas, no fruit, and straight to the head goodness. This strain is easy to grow and adapts well to many different soil conditions, substrates, and climates.

About this brand

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.

