This strain was loaded with female plants, having an above average female to male germ ratio. Out of the 6 phenos I ended up with 4 that were very Wedding Cake dominant and 2 that possessed different more Mendo Cookie like buds. I have to say that as the plants were in flower, the smells were mostly of fuel and sourdough. With that said the taste is rather creamy and reminds me nothing of the plant while alive, but still quite pleasent. Major bag appeal is what this strain will provide you with. I much prefer it for washing and pressing, as it produced tons of long dry trichomes. Good and solid Wedding Cake cross from the Twenty20 crew!