Snowcaine
Snowcaine was first released in the Michigan Phenohunt Challenge. 10 highly skilled cultivators competed in an epic contest that doubled as a collaboration. The seed lineage was not revealed to the challengers until mid contest. The contest, which officially ends in Feb 2020 will reveal the challenger with the best skills and the best phenotype. This strain has absolutely ridiculous resin production. The terpene profile is out of this world and smells like citrus hand cleaner, lemonade, fresh cut roses, and sweet tarts. The long lasting and euphoric effects of this strain are phenomenal. The original supply is extremely limited so don’t sleep on these.