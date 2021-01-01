About this product

Short, squatty, and packed with rich, fruity fuely fumes, the Sour StrawburieD is one of our house classics. Pure fruitoleum. We developed this strain about a decade ago with seeds we obtained from a good friend of ours at Cut Creek Farms in Humboldt County. The strain was a phenomenal heirloom we simply called Strawberry Kush or Strawberry Afghani. She had been developed in the hills of Humboldt County in the Island Mt area for decades and through years of selective breeding was well adapted to our outdoor climate. The Strawberry Afghani was a short squatty indica with a less than average yield and snail pace vegatative growth. In order to improve her yield, we crossed the Strawberry Afghani with Sour Diesel. The results we astounding. Although the original name was Sour Strawberry, that name proved to be cumbersome with an excessive amount of other breeders using the same name. In 2019 we officially changed the name of the Twenty20 cut to Sour StrawburieD. She is still available in clonestock throughout the Emerald triangle under her original name as well as the name “Strawberry Diesel” .