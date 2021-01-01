 Loading…

  5. Stuck in Mendo

Stuck in Mendo

by Twenty20 Mendocino

$90.00MSRP

Stuck in Mendo is the perfect marriage of two heavy hitting strains. We crossed our infamous Glue Sniffer male with one of our favorite flower production strains, Mendo Breath. The rich, earthy smell of the Mendo Breath coupled with the pungent vapors from the Glue Sniffer make this one a crowd favorite.

At Twenty20, We don’t take shortcuts, we don’t cut corners. Our premium seeds are a testament to our exceptional genetic lineup, coupled with years of scrupulous selective breeding.

