We bred two of our flagship strains together to make this hybrid beauty. She has a big list of ancestors but the dominant genetics are Humboldt Snow and Sour Diesel, GSC, and Afghani. She is super gassy, super frosty, and in almost all regards one of the easiest strains to grow. She emits a nauseating aroma of cloves, vanilla, cherry cough drops and Dr Pepper soda. This is a cold hardy plant and mold resistant plant, and is therefore an excellent choice for the outdoor gardner.