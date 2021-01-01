 Loading…

Cannabis Brand Strategy and Consulting

by Tyger Tyger | Strategy + Creative

Cannabis Brand Strategy and Consulting

In our brand strategy session we will review: - Situational overview and capture: where is the company right now, an overview and update from the executive team. - Brand exploration: brand exercises to clearly define the market perception of the Hazo brand, present and future. - Review of functional philosophies: mission, vision, and core values. - Review internal culture: candid discussion on the internal culture of the company.  - Brand architecture exploration: structure and direction for new growth and opportunities within the company. - Evaluation of past efforts: what has worked and what has not with messaging and marketing.  - Understanding of long-term and short-term goals: where do you see your company headed.  - Understanding immediate challenges: naming, positioning, brand identity, investment opportunities, etc.  Once we gather this information we will provide: 1. Executive summary  - Situational Capture - Current Internal Structure - Company Offering - Industries Served - Target Profile - Competitive Analysis 2. Key Issues Identified 3. Summary of Short Term and Long Term Goals  4. Functional philosophies recommended direction for discussion - Vision - Mission  - Values 5. Brand Positioning recommended direction for discussion - Brand Positioning Statement - Tagline - Tone of Voice 6. Top 5 Strategic Recommendations to advance the brand 7. Timing for recommended new initiatives 8. Cost structure per initiative

TygerTyger™’s fierce collective of strategists + creatives are known for their groundbreaking work in cannabis brand strategy and have gathered together across continents to challenge the brands we represent with greatness. We’ve won awards internationally, we sit on councils and boards, and we bring fresh perspectives from our deep and varied cultural and industry experiences. Running together, we create cannabis brands that burn bright and that are long remembered. TygerTyger™ is currently situated in Canada and South Africa.

