Social Media Management
About this product
No two tigers have the same stripes. A well-researched strategy will ensure that your brand doesn’t just stand out in the jungle, but also communicates the mission, vision and values of your brand for a complete re-launch that walks the walk and talks the talk to your clients.
About this brand
Tyger Tyger | Strategy + Creative
TygerTyger™’s fierce collective of strategists + creatives are known for their groundbreaking work in cannabis brand strategy and have gathered together across continents to challenge the brands we represent with greatness. We’ve won awards internationally, we sit on councils and boards, and we bring fresh perspectives from our deep and varied cultural and industry experiences. Running together, we create cannabis brands that burn bright and that are long remembered. TygerTyger™ is currently situated in Canada and South Africa.
