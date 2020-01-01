 Loading…

Indica

8 Ball Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by United Greeneries

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

About this strain

8 Ball Kush

8 Ball Kush

Bred by Barney’s Farm, 8 Ball Kush is a pure indica variety descended from an Afghani landrace strain. Like many other cannabis varieties that come from the Hindu Kush region, 8 Ball Kush produces large amounts of crystal resin that blanket the buds. Its aroma is earthy and spicy, and you may find its effects to be more cerebrally stimulating than the average indica. A hardy and resilient plant, 8 Ball Kush has a 50 to 60 day flowering time indoors while outdoor gardens finish at the end of September.

About this brand

United Greeneries Logo
Nestled in the heart of the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island in beautiful British Columbia, United Greeneries provides high quality, medical grade cannabis. At United Greeneries we foster a sustainable and socially responsible environment for both our plants and people. Operating under Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), we follow strict operational procedures to ensure our clients receive a fully tested product, grown without pesticides, that is both high in quality and purity.