Nestled in the heart of the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island in beautiful British Columbia, United Greeneries provides high quality, medical grade cannabis. At United Greeneries we foster a sustainable and socially responsible environment for both our plants and people. Operating under Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), we follow strict operational procedures to ensure our clients receive a fully tested product, grown without pesticides, that is both high in quality and purity.