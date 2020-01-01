 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Royal High

Royal High

by United Greeneries

Write a review
United Greeneries Cannabis Flower Royal High

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

United Greeneries Logo
Nestled in the heart of the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island in beautiful British Columbia, United Greeneries provides high quality, medical grade cannabis. At United Greeneries we foster a sustainable and socially responsible environment for both our plants and people. Operating under Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), we follow strict operational procedures to ensure our clients receive a fully tested product, grown without pesticides, that is both high in quality and purity.