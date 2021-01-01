Sour Diesel Sublimation T-shirt
by Universe in the CloudsWrite a review
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
We print our shirts using dye-sublimation, a technology that allows us to produce these insanely vibrant all over designs. Due to this process, Estimated time of arrival is 10 business days + shipping time. The product may contain smudges or irregularities along the seams or under the armpit of the sleeves. We cannot accept returns for this reason.
About this brand
Universe in the Clouds
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.