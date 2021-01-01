 Loading…

Sour Diesel Sublimation T-shirt

by Universe in the Clouds

$25.00MSRP

We print our shirts using dye-sublimation, a technology that allows us to produce these insanely vibrant all over designs. Due to this process, Estimated time of arrival is 10 business days + shipping time. The product may contain smudges or irregularities along the seams or under the armpit of the sleeves. We cannot accept returns for this reason.

Universe In The Clouds is a cannabis-themed clothing brand! We love cannabis and design that is why we combined the two!

