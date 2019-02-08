cannaconvert
on February 8th, 2019
Favorite strain on OCS right now (have tried about 12 or so). Really relaxing high that is perfect for unwinding after work. Not too strong, not too weak, just right. Tastes good too.
50 is our tribute to the past. This well known hybrid classic is grown in our Great Emerald Hall in the Niagara region where it is hand-finished, hand-sorted and managed throughout the entire growth cycle with the state-of-the-art Dutch Tray System. 50 has a 55:45 sativa/indica ratio. This strain has an earthy pine and sour lemon scent with woody undertones.
