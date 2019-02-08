We’re Up! We’re Canadian and proud of it! Every day we strive to live by our Canadian values; keeping it real, being inclusive, having a good time (but trust us, we’re serious about Cannabis), and being good…oh, we also have some friends in a little band called The Tragically Hip, because we know how much you all love music. So, what makes our products different? We are laser focused on the recreational market. From the start, we thought about the consumer; developing a simple and consistent product line up for all moods and moments. With 444 quality checks we are able to take “consistent” and “safe” to new levels of obsession. With our connection to the Hip, music is in everything we do. Our plants are grown on tunes. Yup! Research has shown musical vibrations helps increase photosynthesis yielding denser buds richer in trichomes. Translated into no-nerd speak: our buds are their absolute best after listening to their favorite jams. We grow out of two premium facilities: indoor at our 14,000 square foot Centuries Ahead Studio™ - home to Meridian, our iconic, hand-trimmed Sativa. And our hybrid greenhouse, Great Emerald Hall™, currently produces gems like Gems and Moon with the state-of-the-art Dutch Tray System. Great Emerald Hall will double to 40,000kg upon completion of our expansion in 2019 and will make the facility, 360,000 square feet (the size of 21 hockey rinks!) by the end of 2019.