ah1313
on June 21st, 2019
Nice solid head buzz, great aroma out of the container. Smoke is smooth and earthy.
Gems is our high trichome hybrid sativa-dominant premium flower grown in our Great Emerald Hall in the Niagara region. Gems is hand-finished, hand-sorted and managed throughout the entire growth cycle with the state-of-the-art Dutch Tray System. This hybrid produces impressive buds that are blanketed with white, crystal-capped trichomes along with vibrant orange hairs. This flower exudes a pleasant fruity aroma.
on December 28th, 2018
Probably should be closer to a 4.5 rating. It's a really cool high. I felt super alert and focused, without the worry of paranoia or any anxiety. I definitely felt like I'd slept for 48 hours- so high energy. I'd probably smoke it before a workout or if I needed to house clean, or at a party. The high also lasted a little longer than two hours. The smell is really cool too. Only downfall is that the burn out was kind of heavy. It was like hitting a wall. I'll try it again tomorrow though and go for a workout and see if the burn out is still severe.